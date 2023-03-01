Over 100 officials roped in to count Erode bypoll votes in TN

By Express News Service

ERODE: All arrangements are in place for counting of votes, district election officer H Krishnanunni said on Tuesday. Addressing media persons after inspecting the counting centre in the government engineering college at Chithode, Krishnan Unni said. “EVMs used in the 238 polling booths are stored here amid tight security and the strong room is under round-the-clock surveillance. A total of 450 personnel are engaged in security duty on shifts. In addition, 48 surveillance cameras have been installed.”

“Two EVMs were replaced during by-election voting. The votes cast in them will be taken into account during the counting of votes. The by-election saw more votes polled than in 2021,” he added. Counting of votes will be held on Thursday. There will be at least 15 rounds of counting.

More than 100 officials will be involved in the counting process. Counting of postal votes will begin at 8 am. The voting machines will be counted at around 8.30 am. Election observer (general) Rajkumar Yada and returning officer K Sivakumar accompanied Krishnan Unni.

