Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin takes up NEET in first meet with PM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu minister for youth welfare and sports development Udhayanidhi Stalin brought up the state’s demand for exemption from NEET during a “pleasant meeting” with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday.

“The PM gave some explanations on the NEET issue. But I conveyed to him the frame of mind of the people of Tamil Nadu and told him that our legal fight for NEET exemption will continue,” Udhayanidhi Stalin said about his first meeting with the PM after becoming a DMK minister in December last year.

Talking to reporters at the Tamil Nadu House after the meeting, Udhayanidhi said the PM, during his visit to Chennai, had asked him to meet him when he visits New Delhi. “So, I called on the PM today. It was a pleasant meeting. He spoke to me freely for quite a long time. We did not discuss politics.

He inquired about the health of Chief Minister MK Stalin. I conveyed my condolences to the PM on the demise of his mother. We discussed sports-related issues. I explained how sports competitions for the Chief Minister’s Trophy which gives importance to around 15 sports are being conducted across TN.” Udhayanidhi Stalin said.

‘Requested PM for Khelo India in TN’

“When I mentioned about the state’s plan to build one stadium each in all the 234 assembly constituencies, the PM asked whether they would be maintained by the state or by the private sector. He also shared the experience of his CM days. I also requested him to give preference to people of TN in union govt jobs and central PSUs in TN,” Udhayanidhi Stalin said.

The Stalin scion used the words “Ondriya Pradhamar” (PM of the Union government) when he spoke to the reporters. The minister also said he had requested to give the state a chance to conduct Khelo India competitions in TN and establish a Sports Authority of India branch here.

Sources said in his meeting with union minister Giriraj Singh, Udhayanidhi Stalin submitted a detailed memorandum on the demands for funds including establishment of state-level training centre in Kanyakumari at a cost of Rs 15 crore, community skill schools in all blocks with local experts, common facility centres for processing and packaging of SHG products, 500 mobile kiosks for women, differently abled, senior citizens and transgenders, 1,000 community farm schools and 1,000 community skill schools.

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu minister for youth welfare and sports development Udhayanidhi Stalin brought up the state’s demand for exemption from NEET during a “pleasant meeting” with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday. “The PM gave some explanations on the NEET issue. But I conveyed to him the frame of mind of the people of Tamil Nadu and told him that our legal fight for NEET exemption will continue,” Udhayanidhi Stalin said about his first meeting with the PM after becoming a DMK minister in December last year. Talking to reporters at the Tamil Nadu House after the meeting, Udhayanidhi said the PM, during his visit to Chennai, had asked him to meet him when he visits New Delhi. “So, I called on the PM today. It was a pleasant meeting. He spoke to me freely for quite a long time. We did not discuss politics. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He inquired about the health of Chief Minister MK Stalin. I conveyed my condolences to the PM on the demise of his mother. We discussed sports-related issues. I explained how sports competitions for the Chief Minister’s Trophy which gives importance to around 15 sports are being conducted across TN.” Udhayanidhi Stalin said. ‘Requested PM for Khelo India in TN’ “When I mentioned about the state’s plan to build one stadium each in all the 234 assembly constituencies, the PM asked whether they would be maintained by the state or by the private sector. He also shared the experience of his CM days. I also requested him to give preference to people of TN in union govt jobs and central PSUs in TN,” Udhayanidhi Stalin said. The Stalin scion used the words “Ondriya Pradhamar” (PM of the Union government) when he spoke to the reporters. The minister also said he had requested to give the state a chance to conduct Khelo India competitions in TN and establish a Sports Authority of India branch here. Sources said in his meeting with union minister Giriraj Singh, Udhayanidhi Stalin submitted a detailed memorandum on the demands for funds including establishment of state-level training centre in Kanyakumari at a cost of Rs 15 crore, community skill schools in all blocks with local experts, common facility centres for processing and packaging of SHG products, 500 mobile kiosks for women, differently abled, senior citizens and transgenders, 1,000 community farm schools and 1,000 community skill schools.