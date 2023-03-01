Home States Tamil Nadu

TN: Damaged compound walls at hostels for Adi Dravidar, BC in Perambalur hits school girls hard

With them yet to be repaired, the hostellers continue to put up with a host of issues. The sense of insecurity aside, the girls also complain of stray animal menace on the premises.

Published: 01st March 2023 05:56 AM

The compound wall of Adi Dravidar students' hostels was damaged in Maruvathur village in Perambalur district

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

PERAMBALUR:  It has been uneasy nights for the 80-odd inmates at the two government welfare hostels for schoolgirls at Maruvathur in the district for the past year as the portions of the compound wall that collapsed in the rain in both the institutions in January 2022 are yet to be attended to.

An alleged lack of maintenance led to damage to the compound wall at the girls’ hostels, run separately by the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare and the Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare departments for the past 15 years at Maruvathur, in the incessant rain early last year.

With them yet to be repaired, the hostellers continue to put up with a host of issues. The sense of insecurity aside, the girls also complain of stray animal menace on the premises and seek urgent action.

A 15-year-old inmate at the Adi Dravidar welfare hostel, who did not wish to be named, said, "The compound wall collapsed during the rain last year. Despite having informed the authorities concerned, no action was taken so far. As a result, stray cattle often enter the hostel and disturb us even at night. Further, they inflict damage on the trees on campus.”

"Without a compound wall around us, we feel insecure. We get afraid by the slightest sound outside at night,” she added.

An inmate at the Backward Classes welfare hostel said, "Our hostel recently got a fresh coat of paint and construction work was undertaken. The authorities concerned, however, did not restore the damaged compound wall. When asked, the authorities concerned cited a paucity of funds.

As a result, we continue to face various difficulties. Random strangers also enter the premises." When enquired, an official from the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department told TNIE, "Funds have been allocated for restoring the hostel’s compound wall. We will restore it soon.” Acknowledging the issue, a Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Department official said that the hostel run by the department would be inspected soon and steps would be taken to fix its compound wall.

