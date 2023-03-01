TN: Makhna elephant recovers from sedation, moving actively in Manombolly

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The 40-year-old Makhna elephant which was released between Varakaliyar and Koomatti reserve forest in Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) on February 24, recovered from sedation on Monday and is active.

Sources in the department said the animal on Monday walked for four km, unlike the half km it travelled on Saturday and Sunday. The animal was kept under sedation since it was captured in Perur on February 23 evening till it was released in Ulanthy forest range near Manombolly at 8pm on Friday.The animal travelled in a truck for 200 km from Perur to Mettupalayam forest depo and then to Manombolly.

On Tuesday afternoon, the animal was near the backwaters of Parambikulam dam which is one km from Manthirimattam Anti Poaching Watchers (APW) camp. Sources said the animal is healthy and was quenching its thirst apart from grazing, urinating and defecating like other wild elephants.

A team of 20 field level staff from Manombolly and Ulanthy forest ranges are monitoring the animal directly, apart from tracking signals from the radio collar which was fixed to his neck. “We are not diverting the animal anywhere and simply following the animal. The place where the animal is right now is six km from the Kerala border. We hope the animal would show his real character soon.”

He added, “The animal travelled for more than five kms from where it was released. We fear it could move to a nearby tribal settlement at Koomatti since the flat terrain will encourage it to walk briskly.”

