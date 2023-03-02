Home States Tamil Nadu

10-day festival honouring Chola kings draws five lakh devotees to Manapparai in TN

Another custom has around hundred villagers gathering around the place of death of one of the kings and lying unconscious through the night.

Published: 02nd March 2023 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2023 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

Devotees lay ‘unconscious’ at what is believed to be the place of death of one of the kings as part of Masiperunthiruvizha. Express

By Palanivel Rajan C
Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  The legacy of Chola-era emperors Ponnar and Shankar was revisited in Manapparai during the annual Masiperunthiruvizha. Spanning 10 days, the festival, which came to a close on March 1, drew close to 5 lakh devotees from across the state.

The concluding day of Masiperunthiruvizha on Wednesday proved to be a moment of pride as residents recalled ‘Ponnar-Shankar’, a novel penned down by former chief minister M Karunanidhi. The villagers ginger up the celebrations by reenacting instances from the lives of the two emperors, which includes two selected villagers donning royal clothes near Valanadu, Manapparai, and going in search of a parrot in the woods to console their younger sister Nallathangal grieved by their parents’ demise.

Another custom has around hundred villagers gathering around the place of death of one of the kings and lying unconscious through the night. In the morning, a 12-year-old girl comes with a sacred water to revive the ‘unconscious’. This is observed as a reenactment of Nallathangal disturbing goddess ‘Periyakandiyamman’ after the former, witnessing the death of her brothers on the battlefield, gives out a cry. Legend has it that the deity gifted holy water to Nallathangal to bring the dead back to life. R Soundarapandian, one of the festival organisers, said,

“The stories passed down through generations in the form of songs, written texts and inscriptions.” S Bhaskaran, another resident, said, "The night in which the villagers act as if they are unconscious reserves a special place in our hearts since it is a testimony of our respect to the kings. Since the lineage of the kings is traced to the western part of the state (Kongu region), lakhs from that region flock Manapparai."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chola kings Manapparai
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Human trafficking too high in India, says US
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
Economy slows to 4.4 per cent in Q3, govt’s full-year target intact
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustration)
Gujarat’s public debt rises to Rs 3.4L cr, each resident owes Rs 48,500
A mother donating milk at the Breast Milk Bank used for representative purposes only. (Photo | MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)
In a first, Uttarakhand to set up ‘mother milk bank’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp