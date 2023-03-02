Home States Tamil Nadu

After smart, AC classrooms, corporation school in Tiruchy now gets smart TVs

The newly-installed smart TVs will be used to improve learning among students used to the conventional blackboard method, said headmistress H Pushpalatha.

Published: 02nd March 2023 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2023 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

The newly installed roof and Smart TV on the corporation Government middle school campus for students in Tiruchy. MK Ashok Kumar

By Palanivel Rajan C
Express News Service

TIRUCHY:   After several initiatives including smart classrooms with air-conditioning, walls with murals based on popular cartoons, and a library with around 5,000 books, the corporation school at Edaimalaipatti Pudur in the city has added one more feather to its cap. In January 2023, the school, through CSR funding, installed smart TVs in its common areas.

The newly-installed smart TVs will be used to improve learning among students used to the conventional blackboard method, said headmistress H Pushpalatha. "Though the prime focus of every development and facility meant for students is for their performance in the examinations, the process should be an enjoyable one rather than being mundane," she added.

The schools' efforts towards providing novel methods to make learning more appealing among students have borne fruit, with enrolment since 2019 having doubled. There are currently 403 boys and 439 girls enrolled at the school, and the number is expected to increase in the next academic year.

Pushpalatha is also excited about the increasing number of phone calls she receives on a daily basis from parents whose wards study in private schools. Among the many parents to make the shift from private to the Edamalaipatti Pudur corporation school is J Shakila Banu, whose son was studying in a popular private CBSE school in the city but moved him here when she came to know about the facilities provided. "The training provided in the school is similar to what we see in private schools in many things like usage of the library in schools," she added.

