Coimbatore Police arrest habitual offender on his 61st burglary

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore Rural police arrested a 44-year-old man in a burglary case near Pollachi on Wednesday. The arrested was identified as K Lakshmanan of Chithirai Adangam near Aranthangi in the Pudukottai district.

According to Mahalingapuram police, the suspect was intercepted by the police when he was riding a bike at Mahalingapuram Roundabout and found that he came on a stolen bike that was parked in Pollachi GH.

Further investigation revealed that he was allegedly involved in a burglary at a bakery shop in Puliampatti before he was caught by the police. He broke open the shop and stole Rs 1870 from there. Before committing the burglary, he allegedly damaged CCTV cameras in the shop.

The police seized a bike, cell phone, and materials used for breaking off doors from him. Police said that it was his 61st burglary case and he committed the crime when he was returning after appearing in a case at Pollachi Court. He was arrested on Wednesday.

