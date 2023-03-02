ELCOT to help private operators build 5G telecom infrastructure in TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu Limited (ELCOT) has been entrusted with assisting private telecom operators build telecom infrastructure, including the 5G infrastructure and issues pertaining to Right of Way (RoW) portal. in the state. IT Secretary J Kumaragurubaran passed a G.O. appointing ELCOT managing director as grievance redress officer for telecom-related issues.

The development comes in the backdrop of the state government’s ambitious plans to build 5G infrastructure by bringing in amendments to the state Telecom Infrastructure Policy 2022 for the provisioning of ‘small cells’, a critical component of 5G networks. The aim is to leverage the use of street infrastructure in urban areas for the purpose.

Last year, orders were issued for implementing Tamil Nadu Telecom Infrastructure Policy - 2022 for the grant of Right of Way (RoW) for laying optical fibre cable and installing Base Tower Station (BTS) in the state in line with the Indian Telegraph Right of Way Rules, 2016 issued by Government of India.

As per the new G.O, ELCOT will have to oversee matters relating to the issue of Right of Way for Telecom Infrastructure in the State (Underground (cables) / Overground (Towers)).

The department of telecommunications has already issued amendments to Right of Way (RoW) Rules, 2016, and now Tamil Nadu has to incorporate necessary amendments in the telecom infrastructure policy -2022. As per DoT amended rules, provisions for submitting the application for 5G small cell and usage of street infrastructure are to be enabled in the Right of Way portal.

Overall, the development is expected to give a fillip to the telecom sector in the state.

