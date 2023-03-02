Erode East bypoll: Congress' EVKS Elangovan on course to win

P Srinivasan By

Express News Service

ERODE: DMK Alliance candidate and former Tamil Nadu Congress Committee leader EVKS Elangovan is leading by 51,133 votes against the AIADMK candidate after 10 rounds of counting at the Erode East by-election results on Thursday. AIADMK candidate KS Thennarasu has received 32,064 votes so far.

Votes of Naam Tamilar Katchi candidate Menaka Navaneethan and DMDK candidate Anand are also being counted.

The counting of votes was held at Government Engineering College in Chithode in Erode. Returning Officer K Sivakumar presided over the counting of votes. District Election Officer H Krishnanunni inspected it.

Vote Counting for Erode East Constituency by-election is underway at IRTT Government College of Engineering, Chithode in Erode. (Photo | EPS)

DMK alliance cadres are in a jubilant mood about the progress of the results which indicates that the DMK alliance candidate is expected to win in a big margin in the by-election.

Erode East goes for poll after Thirumahan Evera, who was the MLA of this constituency and son of EVKS Elangovan, died on January 4 due to ill health.

As it is the first by-election after the DMK came to power in the state, it has attracted attention across the state.

As for Erode East constituency, there are 1 lakh 10,713 male voters, 1 lakh 16,140 female voters, and 23 third-gender voters, totalling 2 lakh 26,898 voters in this constituency. Out of this, 1 lakh 70,192 people voted. A total of 77 candidates contested in this by-poll.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Celebrations at Anna Arivalayam, DMK headquarters in Chennai as DMK-backed Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan continues his lead in #ErodeEastByPolls, as per official EC trends. pic.twitter.com/pH3NKD1lcv — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2023

