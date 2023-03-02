Home States Tamil Nadu

Erode East bypoll: Congress' EVKS Elangovan on course to win

DMK alliance cadres are in a jubilant mood about the progress of the results which indicates that the DMK alliance candidate is expected to win in a big margin in the by-election.

Published: 02nd March 2023 11:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2023 05:13 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader EVKS Elangovan.

Congress leader EVKS Elangovan. (File Photo | EPS)

By P Srinivasan
Express News Service

ERODE: DMK Alliance candidate and former Tamil Nadu Congress Committee leader EVKS Elangovan is leading by 51,133 votes against the AIADMK candidate after 10 rounds of counting at the Erode East by-election results on Thursday. AIADMK candidate KS Thennarasu has received 32,064 votes so far.

Votes of Naam Tamilar Katchi candidate Menaka Navaneethan and DMDK candidate Anand are also being counted.

The counting of votes was held at Government Engineering College in Chithode in Erode. Returning Officer K Sivakumar presided over the counting of votes. District Election Officer H Krishnanunni inspected it.

Vote Counting for Erode East Constituency by-election is underway at IRTT Government College of Engineering, Chithode in Erode. (Photo | EPS)

DMK alliance cadres are in a jubilant mood about the progress of the results which indicates that the DMK alliance candidate is expected to win in a big margin in the by-election.

Erode East goes for poll after Thirumahan Evera, who was the MLA of this constituency and son of EVKS Elangovan, died on January 4 due to ill health.

As it is the first by-election after the DMK came to power in the state, it has attracted attention across the state.

As for Erode East constituency, there are 1 lakh 10,713 male voters, 1 lakh 16,140 female voters, and 23 third-gender voters, totalling 2 lakh 26,898 voters in this constituency. Out of this, 1 lakh 70,192 people voted. A total of 77 candidates contested in this by-poll.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
EVKS Elangovan Erode East bypoll Tamil Nadu Congress
India Matters
A file photo of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani. (Photo | AP)
Adani-Hindenburg row: SC orders committee to probe share crash; asks Centre, SEBI to cooperate
PM Narendra Modi addresses a G20 meeting via video conference. (Photo | Express)
'Global governance has failed': Indian PM Modi at G20 meet
Family members of Sanjay Sharma, who was shot dead by militants on Sunday in Achan village in Pulwama, urged the government to provide them accommodation in Jammu, on Wednesday | Zahoor punjabi
Kashmir: ‘We fear that bullet will come out from trees & don’t want to stay in this village’
Image used for representative purposes only. (Photo | CPRindia.org)
MHA suspends FCRA licence of Centre for Policy Research

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp