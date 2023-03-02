Kin claims 17-year-old boy dies by suicide over penalty dues for seized bike in TN

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A 17-year-old boy died by suicide after police officials refused to release his bike, which was impounded for racing on the Kadatchapuram road near Sathankulam. Sources said the Thattarmadam police seized his motorcycle, worth Rs 2.25 lakh, along with another bike, based on a complaint given by a government women's college van driver.

"The victim did not have a license and the bike was yet to be registered. The police charged a penalty of Rs 22,000, which he could not afford. The other person paid the fine and got the bike, upsetting him. In addition, police personnel, who brokered to release the bike, demanded Rs 40,000," added sources.



The boy was admitted to a private hospital in Thisayanvilai after he attempted suicide on Tuesday. Unable to bear the medical expenses, he was shifted to Thisayanvilai government hospital, and then to Tirunelveli medical college hospital for further treatment. However, he died on the way to Nanguneri. Further inquiry is on.



(If you are in distress, contact the TN Govt health helpline at 104 or the Sneha Suicide helpline at +91 44 2464 0050)

