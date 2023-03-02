Lakhs of properties damaged in shopping mall fire accident in TN's Madurai

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Properties worth several lakhs were damaged in a fire accident at Super Saravana Stores near MGR Bus Stand in Mattuthavani in Madurai on Wednesday evening. However, the timely evacuation of workers and public has prevented fatalities or major injuries.



According to sources, the incident happened around 4.30 pm when a large number of public were engaged in purchasing at different floors of the multi-storey building. The fire broke out allegedly due to a short-circuit in the 9th floor. The people and workers in the building at the time were evacuated immediately from all the floors while the fire and rescue service and police department rushed to spot. Personnel from the fire service department disconnected the power supply to the building while attempting to douse the fire and also prevented the fire from spreading to other floors. They contained the fire with their efforts that lasted more than five hours. Meanwhile, black smoke from the building has spread across the area.



"In the incident, three persons who developed discomfort due to inhalation of smoke, were admitted to the hospital and later discharged. "The shoppers and workers panicked due to the accident. As they were evacuated, their belongings and vehicles were stuck inside the buildings. Officials later assured to give it back later on Thursday," the police said.



District Collector Dr S Aneesh Sekhar, Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon arrived at the spot and inspected. Commissioner of Police KS Narenthiran Nayar, DCP North Arvind expedited the operation.



It is noted that a case filed earlier by advocate Henri Tiphagne seeking temporary shutdown (or partial shutdown) of the store alleging the mall was opened without finishing the construction works, is still pending in the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.



Traffic diversion



As the shop is located in one of the busiest roads near the bus stand, the government and private buses were diverted to take a different route to reach the bus stand. Later, the routine route resumed for vehicles. DC Traffic Arumugasamy monitored the traffic decongestion in the route.

MADURAI: Properties worth several lakhs were damaged in a fire accident at Super Saravana Stores near MGR Bus Stand in Mattuthavani in Madurai on Wednesday evening. However, the timely evacuation of workers and public has prevented fatalities or major injuries. According to sources, the incident happened around 4.30 pm when a large number of public were engaged in purchasing at different floors of the multi-storey building. The fire broke out allegedly due to a short-circuit in the 9th floor. The people and workers in the building at the time were evacuated immediately from all the floors while the fire and rescue service and police department rushed to spot. Personnel from the fire service department disconnected the power supply to the building while attempting to douse the fire and also prevented the fire from spreading to other floors. They contained the fire with their efforts that lasted more than five hours. Meanwhile, black smoke from the building has spread across the area. "In the incident, three persons who developed discomfort due to inhalation of smoke, were admitted to the hospital and later discharged. "The shoppers and workers panicked due to the accident. As they were evacuated, their belongings and vehicles were stuck inside the buildings. Officials later assured to give it back later on Thursday," the police said. District Collector Dr S Aneesh Sekhar, Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon arrived at the spot and inspected. Commissioner of Police KS Narenthiran Nayar, DCP North Arvind expedited the operation. It is noted that a case filed earlier by advocate Henri Tiphagne seeking temporary shutdown (or partial shutdown) of the store alleging the mall was opened without finishing the construction works, is still pending in the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court. Traffic diversion As the shop is located in one of the busiest roads near the bus stand, the government and private buses were diverted to take a different route to reach the bus stand. Later, the routine route resumed for vehicles. DC Traffic Arumugasamy monitored the traffic decongestion in the route.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });