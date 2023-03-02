Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras High Court dismisses plea for marks in 2020-21 Class 10 exams

As many as 9.3 lakh students who passed Class 10 exams in 2020-21 were given a pass certificate without assigning marks as the public examinations could not be held due to the pandemic.

Published: 02nd March 2023

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Madras High Court on Wednesday dismissed a public interest litigation petition seeking orders for Tamil Nadu government to award marks to state board students who passed from Class 10 in 2020-21 so that they will be eligible for recruitment in government services. 

When the petition filed by advocate Ramkumar Adityan came up before the first bench of Acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy, Advocate General (AG) R Shunmugasundaram submitted that the court had already ruled out award of marks without appearing for the examinations.

Further, the bench had questioned the locus standi of the petitioner in moving the PIL before dismissing it.

