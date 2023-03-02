Over 2009 turtle hatchlings released into the sea this far in TN's Ramanathapuram

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: As the turtle hatching season has commenced in the district, nearly 12,000 eggs have been collected by the forest department so far. However, there is a dip in the number of eggs collected as compared to the previous seasons. The forest department has organised a week-long awareness campaign in the district, in view of Wildlife Day on March 3 and the onset of turtle hatching season.



The Gulf of Mannar biosphere was the first to be declared as a marine national park in South East Asia, and serves as the epicentre of marine species. It has about 117 corals and fishes, including endangered species such as dolphins, sharks, porpoises, sea cows, whales and sea turtles. The Gulf of Mannar Biosphere Reserve gains significance during the turtle breeding season as it is home to more than 4,500 turtle species.



According to the forest department, the turtle breeding season usually begins by late December and January. Adult turtles, after laying eggs in the coastal areas, return to the sea. The forest department ,along with volunteers, collect the eggs that will be kept in the 10 hatcheries across the district. After the eggs hatch, the new turtle hatchlings will be released into the sea.



Speaking to TNIE, Bakan Jagadish Sudhakar, Wildlife Warden of Gulf of Mannar Marine National Park, said in view of the turtle breeding season they have deputed 10 watchers along the coastal areas for collecting the eggs and taking care of the hatcheries in the district. "During the year 2022 - 2023, the department collected about 12,555 eggs, which were kept in 10 hatcheries in Ramanathapuram.

Until last week, we released about 2,009 turtle hatchlings to the sea. Earlier on Tuesday, about 58 more hatchlings were released into the sea near Keelakarai area. We have created awareness among the fishermen of coastal areas to be cautious while involving in shore fishing to ensure safety of the sea turtles and the released hatchlings."



Further speaking about last year's turtle breeding season, Sudhakar stated that during the previous season in 2021-22 (full season), about 24,391 eggs were collected and about 23,617 hatchlings were released into the sea. This year's statistics are expected to be similar to the previous year's, he added.



Meanwhile, on Wednesday, school students released 50+ turtle hatchlings at Seelameenpadu beach in Keelakarai.



Box:



Special vehicle campaign flagged off in Ramnad



Ramanathapuram: In view of the Wildlife Day on March 3 and the onset of the turtle breeding season, a seven-day vehicle campaign was flagged off on Tuesday. This advertising campaign highlights the value of marine life and raises public awareness regarding the need to protect marine biodiversity. It also focuses on the value of marine species and seeks to lessen the atrocities faced by marine life.

Ramanathapuram is home to a species of sea turtle that is frequently disturbed by fishing nets. Every year, enthusiastic volunteers participate in the Forest Department's annual Bird Watching and Turtle Walk as part of conservation efforts. The Gulf of Mannar Biosphere Reserve is home to more than 4,500 species of sea turtles. This awareness drive will educate students and will motivate fishermen to rescue the trapped marine wildlife species. This year 77 marine wildlife species were rescued by fishermen and forest staff.

