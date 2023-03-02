Home States Tamil Nadu

Sandalwood smuggler set fire to escape from forest staff in  Anamalai Tiger Reserve

A 42-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday on charges of setting fire to Akkamalai Grass Hills in Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) on February 25.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  A 42-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday on charges of setting fire to Akkamalai Grass Hills in Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) on February 25. Sources identified the accused as K Rajiv Ghandhi, of Thall Vellimalai near Chinna Salem in Kallakurichi district, a sandal smuggler. 

In the wake of the fire, forest department staff had been combing forest areas and check posts and arrested Ghandhi. Valparai forest range officer G Venkatesh said the accused had admitted that he had set fire in Akkamalai to divert the attention of the forest staff and smuggle sandal logs from Marayoor in Kerala to Pollachi via Akkamalai.

“He has been booked under Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. We are assessing the damage caused by the fire and it will take few more days to complete,” the ranger said. Sources added that 15 kg of sandalwood was  seized from Ghandhi by Pollachi range officials and a case was registered under Scheduled Timber Act.

