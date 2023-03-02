Home States Tamil Nadu

Stalin turns 70: PM Modi, Droupadi Murmu, Amit Shah extend greetings to Tamil Nadu CM

Prime Minister and Congress leaders, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, spoke to Stalin over the telephone and greeted him.

DMK cadre have gone the extra mile by gifting a camel to Stalin on his birthday

CHENNAI:  On the occasion, leaders across the country including President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and a host of leaders from various political parties greeted Stalin. 

Prime Minister and Congress leaders, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, spoke to Stalin over the telephone and greeted him. Stalin cut a cake in the presence of party leaders led by veteran Duraimurugan and others. The CM planted a sapling and gifted saplings to party workers and others who visited him.

Cadre dressed as mythical characters at Anna Arivalayam | P JAWAHAR

Saplings to farmers, blood donation camps, community baby shower events, distribution of notebooks to students, community lunch, and eye camps were among the many dozen state-wide events that were being organised by the DMK to celebrate Stalin’s birthday.

Governors of Telangana and Jharkhand, Tamilisai Soundarajan and CP Radhakrishnan,  CM of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Delhi, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge, former union ministers P Chidambaram and Pon Radhakrishnan, CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury, Union Minister of State L Muruganwere among those greeted the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

Stalin visited the memorials of late leaders Periyar EV Ramasamy, Arignar CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi, and paid homage on the occasion. At Government Kasturba Gandhi Hospital in Chepauk, Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin handed over golden rings to the newborns to mark the birthday of Stalin. 

