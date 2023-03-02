Tamil Nadu CM Stalin announces schemes worth Rs 225 for welfare of teachers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: CM MK Stalin on the occasion of his 70th birthday on Wednesday announced various schemes worth Rs 225 crore for the welfare of teachers. The Chief Minister announced tablets would be provided to all secondary and graduate teachers.

The move will help the teachers keep themselves updated about the latest teaching skills, and will also help improve their skill. In addition, all teachers from now on will undergo a complete health check-up once in three years. Further, to boost the morale of teachers motivate them to improve their creativity, a monthly magazine called Kanavu Aasiriyar will also be published.

The Chief Minister pointed out teachers work tirelessly for the welfare of students and play an important role in implementing various government schemes like Illam Thedi Kalvi, Naan Mudhalvan, Pudhumai Penn, chalked out especially for the benefit of government school students. To further encourage them to take the schemes to the needy students, the teachers who will perform well in taking these government schemes to large numbers of students will be awarded with an educational tour abroad.

He also announced that the aid for the educational expenses of children of teachers pursuing higher education will be increased to Rs 50,000. However, the teachers are not very upbeat about the announcements as they feel the government should focus on fulfilling their long-standing demand for implementation of old pension scheme.

“All these announcements will not improve the financial condition of the teachers. The DMK in its manifesto had promised for re-implementation of old pension scheme, and it should work towards its fulfilment as it is one of the major concerns of the teachers. The new pension scheme provides no benefit to us,” said P Raymond Patrick, general secretary of Tamil Nadu graduate teachers’ association.

Quick look.

How the Chief Minister’s announcement benefit the teachers in Tamil Nadu

Tablets to secondary, graduate teachers

Complete medical check-up once in three years

Kanavu Aasiriyar to boost morale

Educational tour abroad for taking govt schemes to large number of students

Rs 50,000 towards educational expenses of children of teachers

