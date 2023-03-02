TN: Anna University denies role in fake doctorate awards, initiates legal action

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Anna University on Wednesday said it will initiate legal action against those who misused the auditorium of the institution and awarded fake honorary doctorates to persons, including few celebrities.

Addressing the press, Vice Chancellor of the university R Velraj said that the university has nothing to do with the award ceremony in which fake honorary doctorates were distributed by the private organisation, International Anti-Corruption and Human Rights Council, on February 26.

The doctorate degrees were awarded to over 30 persons, including celebrities like comedian Vadivelu. “We only provided our auditorium on rent to this private organisation and we have no role in the award ceremony. The organizers had not informed us earlier that they were going to organize such an award function and they printed the university’s name on the invitation without our notice,” he said.

“Since the organisation had a recommendation letter from Madras High Court’s retired Judge TN Vallinayagam’s recommendation letter, we rented the auditorium to them for the event,” he said. Justice Vallinayagam was the chief guest at the event. Varsity officials said the organizers could have used Vallinayagam’s fake letter to get permission to use the auditorium.

University officials said that a police case has been registered against the organizers at Kotturpuram police station. “We will initiate strict action against those who misused the name of the university,” Velraj said.

He also clarified that henceforth, the university will refrain from renting out its auditorium or any other space in the campus to any private organisation. He also appealed to the people to be aware of the fact that honorary doctorates are only awarded by universities and not by private organisations.

CHENNAI: Anna University on Wednesday said it will initiate legal action against those who misused the auditorium of the institution and awarded fake honorary doctorates to persons, including few celebrities. Addressing the press, Vice Chancellor of the university R Velraj said that the university has nothing to do with the award ceremony in which fake honorary doctorates were distributed by the private organisation, International Anti-Corruption and Human Rights Council, on February 26. The doctorate degrees were awarded to over 30 persons, including celebrities like comedian Vadivelu. “We only provided our auditorium on rent to this private organisation and we have no role in the award ceremony. The organizers had not informed us earlier that they were going to organize such an award function and they printed the university’s name on the invitation without our notice,” he said. “Since the organisation had a recommendation letter from Madras High Court’s retired Judge TN Vallinayagam’s recommendation letter, we rented the auditorium to them for the event,” he said. Justice Vallinayagam was the chief guest at the event. Varsity officials said the organizers could have used Vallinayagam’s fake letter to get permission to use the auditorium.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); University officials said that a police case has been registered against the organizers at Kotturpuram police station. “We will initiate strict action against those who misused the name of the university,” Velraj said. He also clarified that henceforth, the university will refrain from renting out its auditorium or any other space in the campus to any private organisation. He also appealed to the people to be aware of the fact that honorary doctorates are only awarded by universities and not by private organisations.