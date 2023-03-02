Home States Tamil Nadu

TN: Anna University denies role in fake doctorate awards, initiates legal action

The doctorate degrees were awarded to over 30 persons, including celebrities like comedian Vadivelu.

Published: 02nd March 2023 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2023 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

Anna University in Chennai. (File Photo)

Anna University in Chennai. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Anna University on Wednesday said it will initiate legal action against those who misused the auditorium of the institution and awarded fake honorary doctorates to persons, including few celebrities.
Addressing the press, Vice Chancellor of the university R Velraj said that the university has nothing to do with the award ceremony in which fake honorary doctorates were distributed by the private organisation, International Anti-Corruption and Human Rights Council, on February 26.

The doctorate degrees were awarded to over 30 persons, including celebrities like comedian Vadivelu. “We only provided our auditorium on rent to this private organisation and we have no role in the award ceremony. The organizers had not informed us earlier that they were going to organize such an award function and they printed the university’s name on the invitation without our notice,” he said.

“Since the organisation had a recommendation letter from Madras High Court’s retired Judge TN Vallinayagam’s recommendation letter, we rented the auditorium to them for the event,” he said. Justice Vallinayagam was the chief guest at the event. Varsity officials said the organizers could have used Vallinayagam’s fake letter to get permission to use the auditorium.

University officials said that a police case has been registered against the organizers at Kotturpuram police station. “We will initiate strict action against those who misused the name of the university,” Velraj said.
He also clarified that henceforth, the university will refrain from renting out its auditorium or any other space in the campus to any private organisation. He also appealed to the people to be aware of the fact that honorary doctorates are only awarded by universities and not by private organisations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anna University fake doctorate
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Human trafficking too high in India, says US
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
Economy slows to 4.4 per cent in Q3, govt’s full-year target intact
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustration)
Gujarat’s public debt rises to Rs 3.4L cr, each resident owes Rs 48,500
A mother donating milk at the Breast Milk Bank used for representative purposes only. (Photo | MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)
In a first, Uttarakhand to set up ‘mother milk bank’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp