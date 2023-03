By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated the fair price shop of Triplicane City Co-operative Society and distributed commodities to the ration card holders on Wednesday. The fair price shop was constructed at a cost of Rs 21.44 lakh using the Chepauk-Triplicane MLA constituency development fund. Udhayanidhi Stalin also distributed new ration cards to the beneficiaries.