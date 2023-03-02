Will issue orders to release funds to install CCTV in police stations in two weeks, TN tells HC

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The state government informed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday that it would issue orders for sanctioning funds for the installation of CCTV in 1,567 police stations in Tamil Nadu in two weeks.



The Home department made the statement in a status report filed by him before Justice K Murali Shankar in response to the latter's query regarding the government's implementation of the Supreme Court's judgment that every police station should have CCTV with a storage capacity of not less than one year.



The judge had sought the report last month, while hearing a petition filed by S Krishnan of Madurai alleging that two police officials of the Thideer Nagar police station had let off the anti-social elements who attempted to weld the door of his garments shop in Madurai on the night of August 14, 2022, to prevent him from opening the shop.



When the judge told the police to preserve CCTV clippings recorded on the day of the alleged incident, the police responded saying that the police stations in Madurai city have the capacity of storing only 15 days back up. The court was further informed that the director general of police, on June 23, 2022, had already sent a proposal seeking funds for implementing the Apex Court's order, but there was no response from the Home department.



Pursuant to this, the Home department filed the above status report that the DGP's proposal is under active consideration and orders would be issued in two weeks. Recording the same, Justice Shankar adjourned the case to March 23.

