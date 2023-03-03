46 per cent of TN's Rs 112.72-crore crop loss relief allocated for rain-hit farmers in Tiruvarur

N Ramesh By

Express News Service

THANJAVUR/TIRUVARUR: Of the Rs 112.72 crore announced by the state government as compensation for crop loss from the unseasonal rain early last month, Rs 52.26 crore or 46% of the relief package amount has been allocated for 63,313 affected farmers in Tiruvarur district.

This is the highest amount allocated among the nine districts where enumeration was undertaken for crop loss following the February rain, officials pointed out. According to the official enumeration undertaken following the rainfall that lashed the delta region and adjoining districts from January 30 to February 3, cultivation of over 98,874 hectares taken up by 1.34 lakh farmers was affected in the state.

Following this, the chief minister announced a compensation of Rs 20,000 per hectare for paddy crop damage and Rs 3,000 per hectare for other crops like pulses. Accordingly, the Revenue and Disaster Management Department issued an order on February 27 for the release of funds for paying compensation to farmers. Tiruvarur According to a government order (GO) on Thursday, 63,313 farmers in the district will receive a total compensation of Rs 52.26 crore for crop damage.

It was enumerated that paddy cultivation of over 22,057 hectares and other crops taken up over 27,152 hectares were damaged in the unseasonal rain. Thanjavur In Thanjavur district, 16,782 small and marginal farmers and 2,515 other farmers have been identified as eligible for the compensation. Paddy cultivation on 10,450 hectares and other crops cultivated over 82 hectares were affected due to the rain, the GO stated. As a result, 19,297 farmers will receive a total compensation of Rs 20.92 crore. The compensation will be credited to farmers’ accounts soon, officials said.

THANJAVUR/TIRUVARUR: Of the Rs 112.72 crore announced by the state government as compensation for crop loss from the unseasonal rain early last month, Rs 52.26 crore or 46% of the relief package amount has been allocated for 63,313 affected farmers in Tiruvarur district. This is the highest amount allocated among the nine districts where enumeration was undertaken for crop loss following the February rain, officials pointed out. According to the official enumeration undertaken following the rainfall that lashed the delta region and adjoining districts from January 30 to February 3, cultivation of over 98,874 hectares taken up by 1.34 lakh farmers was affected in the state. Following this, the chief minister announced a compensation of Rs 20,000 per hectare for paddy crop damage and Rs 3,000 per hectare for other crops like pulses. Accordingly, the Revenue and Disaster Management Department issued an order on February 27 for the release of funds for paying compensation to farmers. Tiruvarur According to a government order (GO) on Thursday, 63,313 farmers in the district will receive a total compensation of Rs 52.26 crore for crop damage.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); It was enumerated that paddy cultivation of over 22,057 hectares and other crops taken up over 27,152 hectares were damaged in the unseasonal rain. Thanjavur In Thanjavur district, 16,782 small and marginal farmers and 2,515 other farmers have been identified as eligible for the compensation. Paddy cultivation on 10,450 hectares and other crops cultivated over 82 hectares were affected due to the rain, the GO stated. As a result, 19,297 farmers will receive a total compensation of Rs 20.92 crore. The compensation will be credited to farmers’ accounts soon, officials said.