Alumni pool in Rs 2.5 lakh to set up 'smart' classroom at Neduvasal panchayat school in TN

PERAMBALUR: In a bid to improve the quality of education rendered to students at their alma mater, a group of youngsters pooled in over Rs 2.5 lakh to set up a ‘smart classroom’ at the panchayat union primary school at Neduvasal in the district.

The classroom with four computers and a projector was inaugurated by District Education Officer K Annadurai on Thursday. Headmistress R Kayalvizhi said the 80-odd students pursuing Classes 1-5 will now be imparted “smart lessons” using the donated equipment. Alumnus N Rajavel said, "Eight years ago, more than 300 students received their lessons in the school. The number dwindled over the years and villagers started enrolling their wards at private schools in Perambalur. Learning of this we decided to do our best to impart 'smart' education to the students in our alma mater. Many students are likely to enrol here now because of the smart classes."

Rajavel also sought government support for the school by providing necessary facilities. Another alumnus, K Subramaniyan, said, "We are happy that students in our village are getting such technologies to better their education. Their learning should naturally improve. Competing with private schools is not our goal. Instead, it is aimed at imparting quality education to those in our alma mater."

