Breast cancer in Chennai women doubled in seven years  

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The incidence of breast cancer among women in Chennai has almost doubled over seven years, according to data from a first-of-its-kind report compiled by the Adyar Cancer Institute and the state health department.

The Tamil Nadu Cancer Registry report for 2016-2018 showed that the Crude Incidence Rate (CIR) of breast cancer among women in Chennai was 52 for one lakh population. The rate was 27.5 in 2006-2011. CIR refers to number of cases occurring in a specified population in a particular year.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr P Sampath, assistant professor, department of epidemiology, biostatistics and cancer registry, Adyar Cancer Institute, said CIR for breast and gynaecological cancers was 83.4 among Chennai women while CIR for all other cancers was 69.6 in 2016-18.

The cancer registry data showed that cervix CIR was 14.3 in 2006-2011, ovary CIR was 6.1, and corpus uteri (endometrial cancer) CIR was 3.1. The data for 2016-2018 showed that cervix CIR has come down to 11.5, but corpus uteri CIR has increased to 7.5 and ovary CIR to 9.6. Sampath said breast cancer is increasing in urban areas in cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai.

Special studies are needed to identify the risk-associated factors. Screening camps and awareness drives must also be increased, he said. Adyar Cancer Institute’s assistant director Dr R Swaminathan, who is also the head of the department of epidemiology, biostatistics and cancer registry, said breast cancer among women is increasing in urban areas.

Self-breast examination, tackling obesity vital: Expert

“But one good thing is most women come for treatment in early stages of I and II. So, awareness has increased. But awareness is needed that even healthy women at the age of 30 and above should go for regular checkups.

This is not happening. Women come only when they have symptoms,” Dr Swaminathan said. C Sumathi, professor of obstetrics and gynaecology, Government Kasturba Gandhi Hospital for Women and Children, said a sedentary lifestyle, obesity, diabetes, and family history of cancer are some of the causes of breast cancer. So women should prevent obesity and should have awareness about self-breast examination regularly post-menstruation. This habit should start from college days, she said.

Common cancers in men

Data for 2016-2018 showed lung cancer was more among men in Chennai

Lung cancer CIR 12.7

Mouth cancer CIR 12.3

Prostate CIR 9.9

Stomach CIR 9.3

(CIR refers to number of cases occurring in a specified population in a year)

CHENNAI: The incidence of breast cancer among women in Chennai has almost doubled over seven years, according to data from a first-of-its-kind report compiled by the Adyar Cancer Institute and the state health department. The Tamil Nadu Cancer Registry report for 2016-2018 showed that the Crude Incidence Rate (CIR) of breast cancer among women in Chennai was 52 for one lakh population. The rate was 27.5 in 2006-2011. CIR refers to number of cases occurring in a specified population in a particular year. Speaking to TNIE, Dr P Sampath, assistant professor, department of epidemiology, biostatistics and cancer registry, Adyar Cancer Institute, said CIR for breast and gynaecological cancers was 83.4 among Chennai women while CIR for all other cancers was 69.6 in 2016-18. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The cancer registry data showed that cervix CIR was 14.3 in 2006-2011, ovary CIR was 6.1, and corpus uteri (endometrial cancer) CIR was 3.1. The data for 2016-2018 showed that cervix CIR has come down to 11.5, but corpus uteri CIR has increased to 7.5 and ovary CIR to 9.6. Sampath said breast cancer is increasing in urban areas in cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai. Special studies are needed to identify the risk-associated factors. Screening camps and awareness drives must also be increased, he said. Adyar Cancer Institute’s assistant director Dr R Swaminathan, who is also the head of the department of epidemiology, biostatistics and cancer registry, said breast cancer among women is increasing in urban areas. Self-breast examination, tackling obesity vital: Expert “But one good thing is most women come for treatment in early stages of I and II. So, awareness has increased. But awareness is needed that even healthy women at the age of 30 and above should go for regular checkups. This is not happening. Women come only when they have symptoms,” Dr Swaminathan said. C Sumathi, professor of obstetrics and gynaecology, Government Kasturba Gandhi Hospital for Women and Children, said a sedentary lifestyle, obesity, diabetes, and family history of cancer are some of the causes of breast cancer. So women should prevent obesity and should have awareness about self-breast examination regularly post-menstruation. This habit should start from college days, she said. Common cancers in men Data for 2016-2018 showed lung cancer was more among men in Chennai Lung cancer CIR 12.7 Mouth cancer CIR 12.3 Prostate CIR 9.9 Stomach CIR 9.3 (CIR refers to number of cases occurring in a specified population in a year)