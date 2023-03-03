DMK district unit wants bifurcation of Kuthapanchan revenue village

By Express News Service

TENKASI: DMK District Secretary P Sivapadmanathan has petitioned Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran demanding the latter to establish an office of Village Administrative Officer (VAO) in Kalathimadam village.



In his petition, Sivapadmanathan said the VAO office has been a decade-old demand of Kalathimadam villagers.

"Kuthapanchan village has 17 hamlets, including Kalathimadam, which is the biggest hamlet in the village. The existing VAO office is located in Kuthapanchan at least 10 km away from Kalathimadam's Parumbu area and there is no bus service to Kuthapanchan from any of the hamlets. Hence, the villagers have been demanding a bifurcation of Kuthapanchan revenue village to create a new Kalathimadam revenue village with a newly established VAO office in Kalathimadam. These villagers boycotted the grama sabha meeting on January 26. However, the officials managed to pacify them to attend it by promising a separate VAO office in Kalathimadam. My earlier petition stating the same demand is still pending with the Revenue ministry. The Minister should fulfil the demand of the villagers as soon as possible," said Sivapadmanathan in his petition.



The DMK district secretary also petitioned the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department Minister P K Sekar Babu, demanding an empty temple land to be given on lease for the construction of classrooms for the Government Higher Secondary School, Vinaitheerthanadarpatti. "Based on the demand of a Class 3 student of this school, the Chief Minister M K Stalin had allotted Rs 35 lakh for the construction of additional classrooms for this school. However, there is no land for constructing the new building. The students of this school are made to sit in a bicycle stand, at a nearby Grama Sevai Maiyam and the library," said Sivapadmanathan in his petition.



The DMK functionary also met Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Anitha R Radhakrishnan demanding the construction of a new building for the veterinary dispensary in Idaiyarthavanai, a new dispensary in Karaiyalanur and the inauguration of newly-constructed dispensaries in Maranthai and Pottalputhur.

