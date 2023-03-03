Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK won Erode bypoll by using plan akin to Thirumangalam formula: AIADMK leader EPS

The DMK also committed fraud in the voters’ list and the team of ministers camped at Erode East constituency.  

Published: 03rd March 2023 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2023 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

Edappadi K Palaniswami

Edappadi K Palaniswami. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Thanking the voters of Erode East Assembly constituency who have voted for AIADMK candidate KS Thennarasu,  the party’s interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday condemned the ruling DMK for facilitating the victory of Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan through money power and through irregularities.

 “The DMK has rolled out a new Erode East Formula on the lines of Thirumangalam Formula and kept the people under shamianas and distributed all kinds of allurements to them including money, food, and jewellery etc, “ he added. 

Palaniswami, in a statement, also alleged the voters were threatened that if they refuse to stay in the place where they were kept, no welfare scheme from the government would reach them. The DMK also committed fraud in the voters’ list and the team of ministers camped at Erode East constituency.  

Also, DMK violated the ECI rule that all outsiders should vacate the constituency after the last date for the campaign. “People were bribed with money and goods on the eve of polling day and when the polling was on,” Palaniswami alleged.  The ECI also ignored the complaints of AIADMK on poll violations. Meanwhile, talking to reporters at Coimbatore airport, Palaniswami said he saw the result of this by-election as a defeat to the ECI. 

The AIADMK functionaries could not meet voters during the campaign as the DMK kept them in sheds, he said and expressed hope that the general election in 2024 would be a big game-changer for their party. 
Meanwhile, Panruti S Ramachandran, advisor to the AIADMK faction led by O Panneerselvam said EPS and his associates should be thrown out of the party to protect it.   

“The result of this by-election has come as a rude shock to us and caused huge pain. The only solace in the result is that the AIADMK candidate could secure the deposit.   EPS did not cooperate with OPS,  even after the SC gave its verdict. For all these confusions, EPS is the sole reason,” Ramachandran said.  
Asked about the comment of EPS that money power has won in Erode East, Panruti retorted: “More than one lakh people have voted for Congress candidate.  Can you say all of them received money?”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DMK Thirumangalam formula Elangovan
India Matters
Karnataka Lokayukta Bangalore City police has recovered Rs 6 crore cash from house of Prashanth Madal, Chief Accountant, BWSSB. (Photo | Express)
Rs 6 crores recovered from house of Karnataka BJP MLA's son
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
"I had Pegasus on my phone, Indian democracy under attack": Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge lecture
Australian batter Travis Head plays a shot during the third day of the 3rd test cricket match between India and Australia, at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on March 3, 2023 (Photo | PTI)
Australia crush India by nine wickets, qualify for World Test Championship final
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Meghalaya post-poll violence: Several injured, one found dead

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp