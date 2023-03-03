Don’t serve food to bus employees separately: SETC Managing Director

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: State Express Transport Corporation (SETC), which manages highway eateries on behalf of seven transport corporations, has directed the motels not to serve food for bus crew in separate rooms. The corporation also said drivers and conductors who stop buses at unauthorised motels will face action.

“The bus drivers and conductors should be given food only at the place where other commuters are being served,” said K Elangovan, Managing Director, SETC in his recent directive. The order was issued following complaints from a few commuters that the motels that serve poor-quality food to commuters offer outside food to drivers and conductors in separate rooms.

Officials from SETC said buses could not be allowed to stop in front of reputed hotels along highways for want of space. “Most of the popular hotel brands which run chains of restaurants in the city and outside have not earmarked required space for parking the buses. The adequate space for halting buses in front of the eatery is essential for the safety of commuters,” said an official.

The highway eateries had been facing the wrath of commuters for overpricing snacks and serving low-quality food. In December last year, the food safety department and transport officials imposed penalties and shut down two motels along Chennai - Tiruchy highway for serving spoiled food.



