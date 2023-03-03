Home States Tamil Nadu

Erode bypoll, victory precursor to SPA win in 2024 parliamentary polls: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

Stalin also said the bypoll has also taught a befitting lesson to EPS who stooped very low during his campaign, making third-rate remarks.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  CM MK Stalin said the Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan’s victory in the Erode (East) bypoll would serve as a precursor to the Secular Progressive Alliance’s success in the 2024 parliamentary elections. Stalin’s sentiments were echoed by the CPI state secretary R Mutharasan.

When the Congress candidate was edging towards victory, Stalin arrived at DMK’s headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, where he was congratulated by ministers, leaders, and the party cadre. Later, he told reporters,

“The victory of EVKS Elangovan in Erode East by-poll is the stamp of approval of the people for the Dravidian model governance of the DMK. During the campaign, I repeatedly sought people’s support for the Dravidian model of governance, and asked them to gauge the performance of our government. People have gauged and strengthened this government. People have given a verdict saying it should be done with more vigour.”

Taking a dig at AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami for his campaign against the DMK and Stalin, he said the bypoll has also taught a befitting lesson to EPS who stooped very low during his campaign, making third-rate remarks.  

Asked about the view of leaders like Farooq Abdullah that MK Stalin should move to national politics, Stalin said, “I am already in national politics, and I have conveyed my views based on this in the public meeting on Wednesday.”

Soon after the declaration of the final results of the bypoll, Stalin said, “This is not only the victory of Erode (East) but the victory of this regime.  Let’s continue the winning journey.”

