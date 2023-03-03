Ganja peddler alleges threat to life from Coimbatore police, commissioner denies charge

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: An absconding history-sheeter, who is wanted in a ganja peddling case, has alleged police have arrested his pregnant wife and that he is facing threat to his life. On Tuesday, Rathinapuri police arrested a ganja peddler T Suryaprakash (32) and he informed them that he received the contraband from Gowtham (28) of Kamarajapuram. Gowtham, who is on the run, was booked under the provisions of the NDPS Act.

On Wednesday, police conducted searches at his house and found 1.5 kg of ganja from his car. Police arrested Gowtham’s wife G Monisha (21), sister-in-law and his mother-in-law. On Thursday, Gowtham released a video alleging that police have foisted the case against his family. Also, he claimed that he is leading a normal life for the last four years after marriage. “There are more than 10 cases against me. Warrants have been issued in seven assault cases. As I was not at home, the police arrested my pregnant wife and her family members,” he said in the video.

Further, Gowtham said officers from Saravanampatti and Rathinapuri police stations are constantly speaking to him on the phone and he fears they would kill him in a fake encounter. Police denied his charges. A senior police officer said Gowtham has been operating a ganja network and is wanted in murder and attempt-to-murder cases. “He engages minors and women to sell ganja. He was a friend of Gokul (24), who was murdered near the Coimbatore court complex on February 13,” the officer said.

When asked about the allegations, Commissioner of Police V Balakrishnan said, “All suspects are arrested based on evidence. Gowtham is an active rowdy element and faces several cases. Also, he runs a ganja peddling network and issues life threats to people to force them into peddling. If he is willing to surrender before the court, he could do that. But, he is releasing videos to portray himself as innocent and levelling false allegations against police.”

