TN farmers begin march to Parliament over Modi's unfulfilled promise made in Delhi agitation

By Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI: A group of farmers, led by its leader PR Pandian, began their march towards the Parliament from Kanniyakumar urging the Prime Minister to implement his assurances during farmers' protest in Delhi.

The Tamil Nadu All Farmers Organization Coordination Committee's march was flagged off by MDMK headquarters secretary Durai Vaiko. The farmers would travel via Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai, Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Raipur, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Patna, Varanasi, Jaipur and Chandigarh, before reaching New Delhi on March 20.



The farmers are seeking a permanent law for fixing profitable minimum support price for agricultural produce every year, loan waivers by nationalized banks, revoking the cases filed against farmers in the Delhi protest, fertiliser subsidy and reduction of corporate role in agricultural production and marketing among others.

