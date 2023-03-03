Home States Tamil Nadu

TN farmers begin march to Parliament over Modi's unfulfilled promise made in Delhi agitation

The Tamil Nadu All Farmers Organization Coordination  Committee's march was flagged off by MDMK headquarters secretary Durai Vaiko.

Published: 03rd March 2023 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2023 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

PM Modi in Hyderabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI:  A group of farmers, led by its leader PR Pandian, began their march towards the Parliament from Kanniyakumar urging the Prime Minister to implement his assurances during farmers' protest in Delhi.

The Tamil Nadu All Farmers Organization Coordination  Committee's march was flagged off by MDMK headquarters secretary Durai Vaiko. The farmers would travel via Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai, Vijayawada,  Hyderabad, Raipur, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Patna, Varanasi, Jaipur and Chandigarh, before reaching New Delhi on March 20.

The farmers are seeking a permanent law for fixing profitable minimum support price for agricultural produce every year, loan waivers by nationalized banks, revoking the cases filed against farmers in the Delhi protest, fertiliser subsidy and reduction of corporate role in agricultural production and marketing among others.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TN farmers Parliament Delhi
India Matters
Karnataka Lokayukta Bangalore City police has recovered Rs 6 crore cash from house of Prashanth Madal, Chief Accountant, BWSSB. (Photo | Express)
Rs 6 crores recovered from house of Karnataka BJP MLA's son
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
"I had Pegasus on my phone, Indian democracy under attack": Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge lecture
Australian batter Travis Head plays a shot during the third day of the 3rd test cricket match between India and Australia, at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on March 3, 2023 (Photo | PTI)
Australia crush India by nine wickets, qualify for World Test Championship final
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Meghalaya post-poll violence: Several injured, one found dead

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp