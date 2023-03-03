TN Health Minister M Subramanian inaugurates 16 pay wards in Madurai GRH

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Health Minister M Subramanian inaugurated paid wards, estimated at a cost of Rs 1.2 crore at the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) on Thursday. Eight wards were opened each in the Super Speciality block and Trauma Care Centre in the hospital. Minister M Subramanian said the state government took an initiative to bring pay-ward facilities in cities like Chennai.



"Earlier, pay wards were opened at Salem government hospital. Now in Madurai GRH, 16 pay wards have been open for patients. Each of the eight pay wards comprise five single rooms and three deluxe rooms, which has air-conditioning facility with an attached restroom, dual cots for patients and attender, cupboard, television, sofa and other necessary amenities. On a daily basis, Rs 1,200 will be charged for single rooms and Rs 2,000 will be the cost of deluxe rooms," the minister said.



He added the GRH has been performing high gender affirmation surgery in South India. "232 trans people, including 106 transwomen and 126 transmen, have benefited so far since 2021. 110 surgeries have been performed free-of-cost under the chief minister's comprehensive health insurance scheme. Equipment to a tune of Rs 2.50 crore will be brought for the infertility centre. The tender process is underway for the new construction building for the Institute of Child Health in GRH," added Subramanian



Speaking on the construction of Madurai AIIMS, the minister said consultancy work tender will be finalised in April and construction tender will be done in December. He said the construction will start in 2024 and will be completed in around four years. Minister of Commercial Taxes, Registration, P Moorthy, District Collector Dr. S Aneesh Sekhar, MLA G Thalapathi, and Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon were present. Health secretary P Senthil Kumar inspected the GRH hospital and medical college. After that he oversaw the construction of the hospital's tower block building.



Later in the day, Health Minister M Subramanian inaugurated 14 primary health centres and health sub centres worth Rs 3.88 crore in Ramanathapuram district. Addressing the media, he said a health and management centre was opened for adolescents in Uchipuli primary health centre. "As earlier announced by the government, similar health and management centres will soon be opened in Tiruchy, Chengalpattu, Virudhunagar and 30 other districts," he added.

