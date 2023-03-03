TN Sports Minister Udhaya inaugurates smart class in Chennai school

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin today inaugurated a smart class in a middle school on Bells Road in Chepauk-Triplicane.

The minister had allocated Rs 56 lakh from his constituency development fund for establishing smart classes in 28 classrooms in seven schools so that the students could study with the help of smart digital boards.

The minister also interacted with the students about the new facility and inspected the attendance registers, toilets, etc, and enquired about the activities of the school with the headmaster.

