TN's Tiruppur starts 24/7 helpline, panel for migrants’ safety

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: As part of its efforts to ensure the safety of migrant workers, the district administration has formed a committee and launched a round-the-clock helpline number. Speaking to the media, district collector Dr S Vineeth said, "In the last few weeks, several videos showing attacks on migrant workers have been circulating on social media. One such video shows a clash between migrant workers and locals in Tiruppur city. The incident took place on January 14 in Velampalayam. Police arrested two persons in this regard. Besides, two other videos with messages about attacks on migrants are circulated, but these incidents didn’t occur in Tiruppur district.”

He clarified that several such videos were false but had sparked fear among migrants. “To investigate such cases and protect them, we have formed a committee headed by district revenue officer TP Jai Bheem and deputy commissioner of police Abhishek Gupta. They will handle cases related to assaults on migrant workers.”

Further, the collector unveiled helpline numbers 094981-01320 and 0421- 2970017 through which anyone can lodge complaints. The committee would monitor the helplines and coordinate with officials to address the complaints, sources said.

The team consist of officials from the revenue, police and labour department in each taluk of Tiruppur district.

Any attack on migrants will be given utmost attention. Upon receiving the information about violence against migrant workers, district and city police will attend the call and direct revenue officials and police personnel would reach the spot of the incident. Based on the type of complaint the issue will be resolved.

Entire operations will be monitored by the District Revenue Officer and Deputy Commissioner of police, sources said.

