Home States Tamil Nadu

TN's Tiruppur starts 24/7 helpline, panel for migrants’ safety

The team consist of officials from the revenue, police and labour department in each taluk of Tiruppur district. 

Published: 03rd March 2023 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2023 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

Image of migrant workers used for representational purposes only

Image of migrant workers used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR:  As part of its efforts to ensure the safety of migrant workers, the district administration has formed a committee and launched a round-the-clock helpline number. Speaking to the media, district collector Dr S Vineeth said, "In the last few weeks, several videos showing attacks on migrant workers have been circulating on social media. One such video shows a clash between migrant workers and locals in Tiruppur city. The incident took place on January 14 in Velampalayam. Police arrested two persons in this regard. Besides, two other videos with messages about attacks on migrants are circulated, but these incidents didn’t occur in Tiruppur district.”

He clarified that several such videos were false but had sparked fear among migrants. “To investigate such cases and protect them, we have formed a committee headed by district revenue officer TP Jai Bheem and deputy commissioner of police Abhishek Gupta. They will handle cases related to assaults on migrant workers.”

Further, the collector unveiled helpline numbers 094981-01320 and 0421- 2970017 through which anyone can lodge complaints. The committee would monitor the helplines and coordinate with officials to address the complaints, sources said.

The team consist of officials from the revenue, police and labour department in each taluk of Tiruppur district.

Any attack on migrants will be given utmost attention. Upon receiving the information about violence against migrant workers,  district and city police will attend the call and direct revenue officials and police personnel would reach the spot of the incident. Based on the type of complaint the issue will be resolved.

Entire operations will be monitored by the District Revenue Officer and Deputy Commissioner of police, sources said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiruppur migrant workers
India Matters
Karnataka Lokayukta Bangalore City police has recovered Rs 6 crore cash from house of Prashanth Madal, Chief Accountant, BWSSB. (Photo | Express)
Rs 6 crores recovered from house of Karnataka BJP MLA's son
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
"I had Pegasus on my phone, Indian democracy under attack": Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge lecture
Australian batter Travis Head plays a shot during the third day of the 3rd test cricket match between India and Australia, at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on March 3, 2023 (Photo | PTI)
Australia crush India by nine wickets, qualify for World Test Championship final
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Meghalaya post-poll violence: Several injured, one found dead

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp