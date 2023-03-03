Home States Tamil Nadu

VOC college students go on strike over closure of gate by 8.40 am, want more time

All departments staged a demonstration in front of the college campus demanding the college administration to keep the gates open at all times.

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI:  VOC college students, led by SFI district secretary Karthik, boycotted classes on Thursday against the closure of college gates by 8.40 am. Citing poor condition of roads and traffic snarls, they said students are forced to return home when they reach late.

All departments staged a demonstration in front of the college campus demanding the college administration keep the gates open at all times. Diversions owing to the ongoing Smart City project hampers efforts to reach the campus on time, they added.
   
Karthick said the closure of gates affects the attendance of students. "When students come late, they should be allowed to attend the second session of the day and get half a day's attendance, which will be helpful for their academics.

The college functioning under the Manonmaniam Sundaranar University has an hourly attendance system," he said, adding that the strike will continue if the VOC college administration does not keep the gates open from Friday.

