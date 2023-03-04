Home States Tamil Nadu

2,400 TN devotees set sail for Katchatheevu church festival

The festival was kicked off with flag hoisting in the evening of March 3, which will be followed by a Holy Mass and the Way of the Cross around the church.

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: After a gap of two years, thousands of devotees from India set sail on Friday to celebrate the Katchatheevu St Antony's Church festival. District collector Johnny Tom Varghese flagged off the boats from Rameswaram fishing harbour. Even though Katchatheevu was ceded to Sri Lanka in 1974, fishers from both nations retained the right to worship during the annual church festival. Special arrangements have been made at the Katchatheevu in view of the festival.

This year, as many as 8,000 people, including Sri Lankan officials and catholic priests from both nations, will be attending the two-day event. 2,408 devotees from India ventured to sea on 71 boats, including 60 mechanised and 11 country boats, on Friday from the Rameswaram fishing harbour.
Owing to the condition of the jetty, the number of boats has been reduced to 60 this year. The devotees, whose applications were selected, boarded the boats after thorough check-up and distribution of safety equipment. A sun shed was placed in the jetty to avert people from getting sun burns. 
