2,400 TN devotees set sail for Katchatheevu church festival
The festival was kicked off with flag hoisting in the evening of March 3, which will be followed by a Holy Mass and the Way of the Cross around the church.
Published: 04th March 2023 06:47 AM | Last Updated: 04th March 2023 06:47 AM
RAMANATHAPURAM: After a gap of two years, thousands of devotees from India set sail on Friday to celebrate the Katchatheevu St Antony's Church festival. District collector Johnny Tom Varghese flagged off the boats from Rameswaram fishing harbour. Even though Katchatheevu was ceded to Sri Lanka in 1974, fishers from both nations retained the right to worship during the annual church festival. Special arrangements have been made at the Katchatheevu in view of the festival.