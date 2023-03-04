Home States Tamil Nadu

After battles, women cadets gear up for Indian Army

During the training session on the day TNIE visited the academy, blindfolded cadets performed a live demonstration of dismantling and arranging the guns.

Published: 04th March 2023 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2023 01:02 PM   |  A+A-

army, women

The officers training academy in Chennai is the only defence institution that has been training women officers in India for the past 30 years. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Over 170 cadets are undergoing rigorous training at Chennai's Officers Training Academy (OTA), which is the only defence institution that has been training women officers in India for the past 30 years. Ahead of International Women's Day falling on March 8, TNIE spoke with five cadets at the academy about becoming accustomed to military life.

The cadets wake up at 4 am daily and their first class, comprising physical training and drill, commences at 5.30 am. Captain Aparna Rai, who herself received training at the OTA Chennai, now guides the cadets. "The training curriculum for men and women cadets is the same. Be it weapon firing or running for 60 km, the women perform on a par with men cadets," Rai said.

Law graduate Vidhatri Bharti from Punjab's Ludhiana is a Junior Under Officer, who entered the academy through the Judge Advocate General (JAG) entry. The first-generation officer told TNIE, "My physical strength was not what it is today. The initial few days are challenging as it takes time to get accustomed to the schedule. With months of training, we got into the grid which helped me become mentally strong as well." She is expected to join the JAG branch after the completion of the training.

After the drill exercise, the officers leave for breakfast, which would then be followed by lectures. Shivangi Singh, Senior Under Officer (SUO) of Kohima Company in OTA is a second-generation defence personnel. Her father served in the Jat regiment and was her inspiration to join the force. Singh who completed her B.Tech in Information Technology worked in a private tech firm before entering the academy. As an SUO, Singh has 75 cadets under her supervision. "I am responsible for imparting discipline and conducting modules for the cadets. The shift from the corporate sector to the defence forces is immense since you only work for a specific time slot in the corporate sector, but in the forces, you are an officer around the clock," says Singh.

During the training session on the day TNIE visited the academy, blindfolded cadets performed a live demonstration of dismantling and arranging the guns. Bayonet charge on enemies and tactical elimination of enemies in the forest zone. Battalion Cadet Adjutant (BCA) Shiva Choudary from Uttar Pradesh said, "The adrenaline rush that comes with weapons training cannot be explained in words. We also get to learn about the nuances of military life here." Choudary is a B Tech- Mechanical Engineering graduate.

Cadets Debashree Adhicary and Rekha, whose husbands died during service, said the training at the academy has instilled in them physical and mental strength.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Army women cadets
India Matters
A collage of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo | PTI)
Stalin and KCR: A tale of two anti-BJP gatherings in South India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Bihar's officials to visit Tamil Nadu, assist migrants' return to state
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Question mark on Opposition unity as Congress puts up dismal show in N-E
Maharashtra deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference. (File Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis takes U-turn over OPS, says they are positive about OPS implementation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp