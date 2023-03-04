CM Stalin condemns rumour mongers, assures Nitish Kumar of safety of workers from Bihar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday called up his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar and assured him that workers from Bihar and other states are safe in Tamil Nadu and that no harm will come to them.

Strongly condemning rumour mongers who were spreading canards that the migrant workers from other states are being attacked in Tamil Nadu, the Chief Minister charged that they are working against the country and its integrity and indulging in dirty politics on a non-issue.

He also warned that strict legal action will be taken against those who deliberately spread rumours and cause fear and panic in Tamil Nadu with videos and pictures of incidents that took place elsewhere.

"The workers from the North need not have any fear. If someone threatens them, they may seek help through the helpline numbers of the police department that have been notified, and I assure that action will be taken on receipt of information/complaints," the CM said in a four-page statement here.

Stalin explained that it all started with a journalist from Bihar who twisted a personal quarrel between two individuals that took place in some other state as if it had happened in Tamil Nadu.

Cases have been filed against the Editor of Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar and another journalist for spreading false information claiming attacks on migrant workers in Tamil Nadu, the state police said on Saturday.

A case has also been registered against a Twitter handle namely 'Yuvaraj Singh Rajput' under sections 153 A (b), 505 (2) of IPC and section 66 (F) of the Information Technology Act, Coimbatore police commissioner V Balakrishnan said while meeting guest workers at SIDCO industrial area.

"A team of police rushed to Bihar to trace the person and to verify whether it was published by the media or a fake one. Meanwhile, we have intensified the beat and night patrolling to the places where guest workers are largely staying. 99% of the people say there are no issues and only a few have some doubts about the rumours. We have taken steps to assure them," Balakrishnan said.

