Coimbatore police to remove social media accounts of rowdies

The other two accounts are of his by rivals who operate from Rathinapuri and Kannappa Nagar, said police.

Published: 04th March 2023 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2023 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore city police have initiated steps to take down three Instagram accounts, which belong to the rowdy elements for promoting enmity between gangs. A report has been sent to the Meta platforms regarding the matter.

According to sources, Kamarajapuram Gowtham, Praga Brothers and Thellavari posted videos of youths wielding sickles and guns, that in turn fuelled the rivalry between two gangs in Coimbatore city. One of the accounts belongs to Kamarajapuram Gowtham who released a video on Thursday alleging he was facing threat to his life from police. The other two accounts are of his by rivals who operate from Rathinapuri and Kannappa Nagar, said police.

A few more social media accounts are also on police radar and if any content encouraging rowdyism or hatred is posted,  the account holders will face the law, police added. Besides, in a bid to reform the youths in Rathinapuri, Kannappa Nagar, and Saravanampatti areas, who are influenced by the gangs, the police have also decided to start two boys’ clubs and two street libraries in the areas.

