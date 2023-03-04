Home States Tamil Nadu

Collector inspects Kovilpatti additional bus stand in TN

Assuring that necessary amenities will be established in the additional bus stand, he said the Kovilpatti municipal daily market will function at its premises for five months.

Thoothukudi Collector Dr K Senthil Raj

Thoothukudi Collector Dr K Senthil Raj (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Following complaints of poor basic amenities in the Kovilpatti additional bus stand and claims that buses are avoiding it, district collector Dr K Senthil Raj held a surprise inspection on Friday and assured an end to the public's woes.

Residents in the area have been demanding authorities to ensure that State Express Transport Corporation and omnibuses enter the bus stand premises for easy commuting. The buses stop only on the service roads and some omni drivers stop on the Tirunelveli-Madurai NH, which causes accidents. Being in the outskirts, we rely on the auto-rickshaws to reach the city from the bus stand and the problems are heightened during night hours, say the residents.

After the inspection, the collector said the district administration will constitute a monitoring committee to supervise SETC buses and omnibuses to know if they are entering the additional bus stand premises.

"The long pending demand to start shuttle service between the additional bus stand and the old bus stand in the heart of Kovilpatti city has been considered and action will soon be taken. The issue regarding auto rickshaws fleecing the commuters will also be inquired," he added.

Assuring that necessary amenities will be established in the additional bus stand, he said the Kovilpatti municipal daily market will function at its premises for five months.

There are also plans to renovate the additional bus stand premises at a cost of Rs 5 lakh, he said. RDO Mahalakshmi, Tahsildar Suseela and Transport Officer Nedunchezhiyapandian were present during the inspection.

