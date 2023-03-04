Help sought to bring TN man's body from Saudi, embassy says coffin shortage delaying process

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: A washerman family from Tirunelveli's Pattapathu area has requested the state and union governments' help to bring back the body of their lone breadwinner from Saudi Arabia. "My husband, P Murugan, was working as a driver in Saudi Arabia for the past 15 years and was killed in an accident 20 days ago. His final visit to India was in January 2022. I have been contacting officials to return his body to India in vain. The state and union governments should intervene in the matter," said the deceased's wife, M Muthukani.



Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia responded to this reporter's tweet in connection with bringing Murugan's body to India. "Murugan died in a traffic accident on February 10 near Afif. The embassy has already issued a NOC for the dispatch of mortal remains on February 16 and the sponsor has obtained all clearance. Cargo booking is getting delayed due to shortage of coffin boxes," read the reply.

TIRUNELVELI: A washerman family from Tirunelveli's Pattapathu area has requested the state and union governments' help to bring back the body of their lone breadwinner from Saudi Arabia. "My husband, P Murugan, was working as a driver in Saudi Arabia for the past 15 years and was killed in an accident 20 days ago. His final visit to India was in January 2022. I have been contacting officials to return his body to India in vain. The state and union governments should intervene in the matter," said the deceased's wife, M Muthukani. Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia responded to this reporter's tweet in connection with bringing Murugan's body to India. "Murugan died in a traffic accident on February 10 near Afif. The embassy has already issued a NOC for the dispatch of mortal remains on February 16 and the sponsor has obtained all clearance. Cargo booking is getting delayed due to shortage of coffin boxes," read the reply.