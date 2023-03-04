Home States Tamil Nadu

Help sought to bring TN man's body from Saudi, embassy says coffin shortage delaying process

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia responded to this reporter's tweet in connection with bringing Murugan's body to India.

Published: 04th March 2023 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2023 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: A washerman family from Tirunelveli's Pattapathu area has requested the state and union governments' help to bring back the body of their lone breadwinner from Saudi Arabia. "My husband, P Murugan, was working as a driver in Saudi Arabia for the past 15 years and was killed in an accident 20 days ago. His final visit to India was in January 2022. I have been contacting officials to return his body to India in vain. The state and union governments should intervene in the matter," said the deceased's wife, M Muthukani.
 
Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia responded to this reporter's tweet in connection with bringing Murugan's body to India. "Murugan died in a traffic accident on February 10 near Afif. The embassy has already issued a NOC for the dispatch of mortal remains on February 16 and the sponsor has obtained all clearance. Cargo booking is getting delayed due to shortage of coffin boxes," read the reply.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Saudi Arabia Indian Embassy coffin
India Matters
A collage of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo | PTI)
Stalin and KCR: A tale of two anti-BJP gatherings in South India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Bihar's officials to visit Tamil Nadu, assist migrants' return to state
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Question mark on Opposition unity as Congress puts up dismal show in N-E
Maharashtra deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference. (File Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis takes U-turn over OPS, says they are positive about OPS implementation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp