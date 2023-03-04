Land mafia hand in issuing NOC to 7.68 acres of Coimbatore farmland: Realtor

M Saravanan By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: After facing criticism from several quarters for not initiating criminal action after a realtor allegedly forged NOC from the agriculture department to convert 7.68 acres of farmland into residential plots, the Directorate of Town & Country Planning (DTCP) on Thursday lodged a police complaint on the issue.

The Joint Director of DTCP R Rajaguru and the Joint Director of Agricultural Department K Muthulakshmi appeared before the District Crime Branch Police for inquiry on Friday. The realtor, however, alleged the role of the land mafia in the issue.

According to sources, an application was filed in the DTCP office in Coimbatore in November 2022 seeking approval to convert 7.68 acres at Sikkdasampalayam into residential plots. The applicant Ranganayaki and some of her associates persons from Karamadai had attached the required documents. After verification, the JD office of DTCP gave approval in the first week of February. The office cancelled the approval on February 16 and sent a letter to land owners and promoters stating the NOC was fake. TNIE published a report on the issue on February 28, highlighting both departments failed to initiate criminal action.

Krishnakumar, the promoter who filed the application on behalf of Ranganayaki, told TNIE, “I welcome the police complaint as it would help businessmen like us to show the world how we have been threatened by persons with political backgrounds. As per norm, when the DTCP office receives an application, it has to clarify with the agriculture department whether it is farmland by sending a letter. The joint director of the agriculture department has to send a reply in writing. Upon getting the reply, the DTCP office gave approval for our land.”

Further, he alleged that DTCP officials cancelled the approval due to pressure from the land mafia.

“We cannot forge the NOC as the communication is between two departments. The fact is many persons from political backgrounds approached us demanding more than `1 crore to develop the land as plots. Since we refused to give the money, they cancelled the approval by pressuring the officials,” he added.

K Muthulakshmi, JD of agriculture department said, “Yes, there is no involvement of outsiders (promoters) in sending the NOC to DTCP from our department. I appeared for the police inquiry and clarified that the NOC was not issued by our department.”

R Rajaguru, joint director of DTCP, Coimbatore, said, “After finding out that the NOC was fake, we cancelled the approval. In order to find out the truth, I lodged a complaint.”P Kandadamy, district treasurer of the anti-corruption movement, said, “How could a letter related between two departments be fake? Police should conduct a detailed investigation.”

COIMBATORE: After facing criticism from several quarters for not initiating criminal action after a realtor allegedly forged NOC from the agriculture department to convert 7.68 acres of farmland into residential plots, the Directorate of Town & Country Planning (DTCP) on Thursday lodged a police complaint on the issue. The Joint Director of DTCP R Rajaguru and the Joint Director of Agricultural Department K Muthulakshmi appeared before the District Crime Branch Police for inquiry on Friday. The realtor, however, alleged the role of the land mafia in the issue. According to sources, an application was filed in the DTCP office in Coimbatore in November 2022 seeking approval to convert 7.68 acres at Sikkdasampalayam into residential plots. The applicant Ranganayaki and some of her associates persons from Karamadai had attached the required documents. After verification, the JD office of DTCP gave approval in the first week of February. The office cancelled the approval on February 16 and sent a letter to land owners and promoters stating the NOC was fake. TNIE published a report on the issue on February 28, highlighting both departments failed to initiate criminal action. Krishnakumar, the promoter who filed the application on behalf of Ranganayaki, told TNIE, “I welcome the police complaint as it would help businessmen like us to show the world how we have been threatened by persons with political backgrounds. As per norm, when the DTCP office receives an application, it has to clarify with the agriculture department whether it is farmland by sending a letter. The joint director of the agriculture department has to send a reply in writing. Upon getting the reply, the DTCP office gave approval for our land.” Further, he alleged that DTCP officials cancelled the approval due to pressure from the land mafia. “We cannot forge the NOC as the communication is between two departments. The fact is many persons from political backgrounds approached us demanding more than `1 crore to develop the land as plots. Since we refused to give the money, they cancelled the approval by pressuring the officials,” he added. K Muthulakshmi, JD of agriculture department said, “Yes, there is no involvement of outsiders (promoters) in sending the NOC to DTCP from our department. I appeared for the police inquiry and clarified that the NOC was not issued by our department.” R Rajaguru, joint director of DTCP, Coimbatore, said, “After finding out that the NOC was fake, we cancelled the approval. In order to find out the truth, I lodged a complaint.”P Kandadamy, district treasurer of the anti-corruption movement, said, “How could a letter related between two departments be fake? Police should conduct a detailed investigation.”