Home States Tamil Nadu

Land mafia hand in issuing NOC to 7.68 acres of Coimbatore farmland: Realtor

The applicant Ranganayaki and some of her associates persons from Karamadai had attached the required documents.

Published: 04th March 2023 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2023 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

farmland

Image for representational purpose only (File photo | EPS)

By M Saravanan
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: After facing criticism from several quarters for not initiating criminal action after a realtor allegedly forged NOC from the agriculture department to convert 7.68 acres of farmland into residential plots, the Directorate of Town & Country Planning (DTCP) on Thursday lodged a police complaint on the issue.

The Joint Director of DTCP R Rajaguru and the Joint Director of Agricultural Department K Muthulakshmi appeared before the District Crime Branch Police for inquiry on Friday.  The realtor, however, alleged the role of the land mafia in the issue.
According to sources, an application was filed in the DTCP office in Coimbatore in November 2022 seeking approval to convert 7.68 acres at Sikkdasampalayam into residential plots.  The applicant Ranganayaki and some of her associates persons from Karamadai had attached the required documents. After verification, the JD office of DTCP gave approval in the first week of February. The office cancelled the approval on February 16  and sent a letter to land owners and promoters stating the NOC was fake.  TNIE published a report on the issue on February 28, highlighting both departments failed to initiate criminal action.
Krishnakumar, the promoter who filed the application on behalf of Ranganayaki, told TNIE, “I welcome the police complaint as it would help businessmen like us to show the world how we have been threatened by persons with political backgrounds. As per norm, when the DTCP office receives an application, it has to clarify with the agriculture department whether it is farmland by sending a letter. The joint director of the agriculture  department has to send a reply in writing. Upon getting the reply, the DTCP office gave approval for our land.”
Further, he alleged that DTCP officials cancelled the approval due to pressure from the land mafia.
“We cannot forge the NOC as the communication is between two departments. The fact is many persons from political backgrounds approached us demanding more than `1 crore to develop the land as plots. Since we refused to give the money, they cancelled the approval by pressuring the officials,” he added.
 K Muthulakshmi, JD of agriculture department said, “Yes, there is no involvement of outsiders (promoters) in sending the NOC to DTCP from our department. I appeared for the police inquiry and clarified that the NOC was not issued by our department.”
R Rajaguru, joint director of DTCP, Coimbatore, said, “After finding out that the NOC was fake, we cancelled the approval. In order to find out the truth, I lodged a complaint.”P Kandadamy, district treasurer of the anti-corruption movement, said, “How could a letter related between two departments be fake? Police should conduct a detailed investigation.”
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DTCP Coimbatore farmland
India Matters
A collage of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo | PTI)
Stalin and KCR: A tale of two anti-BJP gatherings in South India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Bihar's officials to visit Tamil Nadu, assist migrants' return to state
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Question mark on Opposition unity as Congress puts up dismal show in N-E
Maharashtra deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference. (File Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis takes U-turn over OPS, says they are positive about OPS implementation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp