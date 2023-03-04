Home States Tamil Nadu

Madurai district makes Aadhaar must for buying Aavin milk cards

Published: 04th March 2023 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2023 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

Aavin

Representational Image. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Madurai district co-operative milk producers union of Aavin has announced that consumers should submit Aadhaar for purchasing milk cards from Friday onwards. However, the new norm does not apply to the rest of the state.

The milk card consumers are given full cream milk at a subsidised price of Rs 46 and standardised milk (green) at Rs 41 a litre. The actual prices of the two variants are Rs 60 and Rs 44 respectively. Milk cards are to be renewed from the 1st to the 15th of every month.

“Most of the milk procured by the Madurai union is sold through retail shops and Aavin outlets. The share of milk through the milk card is negligible. The district unions are empowered to take decisions on their own to protect the interest of farmers,” said an official from Aavin.

He added subsidised milk is meant for the benefit of domestic consumers. The state government increased the milk procurement price by Rs 3 litre on November 3 last year. This led to an increase in the retail price of full cream milk (orange) from Rs 48 to Rs 60 a litre.

However, the government decided not to increase the price of orange milk, as a result of which, the milk purchased through cards become cheaper by Rs 14 a litre. Hence, the consumers are asked to submit a copy of ration card or aadhaar for renewal.

“Over 95 % of orange milk cards are used in Chennai city. The aadhaar is not mandatory for renewal except in Madurai. Cards for FCM can be purchased by submitting a copy of smart ration cards,” said an official.

