Model school exam for Class 9 students faces equity test in TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the assessment test for Class 9 students all set to be held across the state on Saturday, educationalists have flagged the model as discriminatory and demanded its rollback. The top scorers will be admitted to model schools in Class 10, where they will be tutored to crack competitive exams like the NEET and JEE.

Experts say, introduction of the test will affect the morale of government school students. “The concept of selecting the best and providing them with better opportunities is antithetical to equality. The government should roll back the test,” said Prince Gajendra Babu, general secretary of the State Platform for Common School System (SPCSS).

The SPCSS has appealed to the government to strengthen government and government-aided schools for equitable access to education.“Government school students come from economically backward sections and study there as they don’t have another option,” said the headmaster of a school.

Earlier, the students were selected based on their academic performance. This time, Tamil Nadu Model Schools member secretary R Sudhan sent a circular to headmasters to conduct the test and shortlist 240 students from each district. A few teachers alleged that in conducting the test, the state is in a way implementing the National Education Policy (NEP), which has a similar provision.

