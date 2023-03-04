Home States Tamil Nadu

Nearly Rs 30,000 spent by DMK for getting votes in Erode: AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran

While MK Stalin was in opposition, he staged various protests during the Covid lockdown by violating norms.

AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran

MADURAI: Nearly Rs 30,000 has been spent by the DMK for garnering one vote in the Erode East bypoll, alleged Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran. He said the people of Tamil Nadu are disappointed with Chief Minister MK Stalin's governance for the past 21 months. "Usually, governing parties would go on to win bypolls.

However, I won the RK Nagar bypoll as an independent candidate in 2017. While MK Stalin was in opposition, he staged various protests during the Covid lockdown by violating norms. Now, he is not fulfilling his election promises. DMK has broken the record of corruption done by AIADMK and Edappadi K Palaniswami, who has failed to capitalise on DMK's performance. This was the main reason for AIADMK's failure in Erode East Constituency by-election," he said.

Hailing the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa for winning 28 seats in the assembly elections even while using 'cock' as the symbol for the candidates, Dhinakaran said Palaniswami failed to win the Erode election with the 'two leaves' symbol. It is essential to unite the cadres of J Jayalalithaa to get victory in the 2026 election, he added.

