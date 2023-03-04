Home States Tamil Nadu

Perambalur residents seek redressal of water inundating graveyard in TN

By P Thiruselvam
PERAMBALUR: Residents of Ayikudi village in Perambalur have raised the issue of water overflowing from a lake during the monsoon and inundating a graveyard nearby with the authorities here. The resultant water stagnation, they allege, has forced them to conduct funerals on the road beside the graveyard, and they've called upon the authorities to sort out the issue.

Over 500 families live in Ayikudi village in Elumur panchayat near Kunnam. The Public Works Department owns a lake on the western side of the Ayikudi-Asur route. During the monsoons, it receives rainwater from Asur and Ayikudi fields. Nearby, in a low-lying area, is a cemetery, around which the overflowing water builds up.

As a result, the villagers are compelled to cremate the dead on the nearby road during such times. While a number of petitions have been sent to the panchayat regarding this, nothing has been done so far. They've now called upon the authorities to increase the height of the graveyard.

Speaking to TNIE, M Ilayaraja, a resident said, "We have been using this graveyard for many years. Every monsoon, the lake fills up and the water overflows around the graveyard. Water stagnates for more than three months without drying. Due to this we're unable to cremate our dead. Also, the road to the graveyard is very poorly maintained. The authorities should take immediate action and take steps to improve the graveyard and this road."

"Recently a body was cremated on the road, and many could not go to their fields. Cremating bodies on the road will cause various problems. Then it becomes a regular story," he added. P Vivek said, "Since the lake is not deep, it cannot store enough water. So it fills up quickly and water overflows around the graveyard. The district administration should take steps to properly deepen the lake, otherwise, the problem will continue."

When TNIE contacted, an official from the Perambalur Rural Development department said, "We are aware of this issue and will take action soon."

