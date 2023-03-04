Home States Tamil Nadu

Students panic after cobra slithers into school campus in Coimbatore

Published: 04th March 2023 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2023 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

King cobra

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Students of the corporation high school at Varadharajapuram panicked after seeing a king cobra on the campus on Wednesday. According to teachers, corporation workers who were cleaning the bushes spotted a five-foot cobra and called the snake catcher R Balasubramaniyam, who is working at ESI hospital in the city.

"Balasubramaniyam rushed to the spot and when he tried to catch it, the snake came out from there. Seeing this, students panicked and scattered in all directions. The snake entered a plywood box. When the catcher tried to catch it again, the snake bit him on his right-hand finger. He caught the snake and released it in Vellalore. Following this, Balasubramaniyam was taken to the Coimbatore Medical College hospital for treatment. He is doing fine," said sources.

