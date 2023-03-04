Home States Tamil Nadu

Victorious EVKS meets Tamil Nadu CM Stalin in Chennai

The victory in the Erode (East) bypoll is a testimony to the DMK government’s good governance over the past two years.

Published: 04th March 2023 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2023 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

EVKS Elangovan speaking to media after visiting Stalin at DMK head quarters, in Chennai on Friday | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After the thumping victory in the Erode East by-election, Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan met TNCC leaders and Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday. Elangovan arrived at Sathyamoorthi Bhavan in the morning and met the TNCC leaders KS Alagiri, Su Thirunavukkarasar, K Selvaperunthagai and others and later visited DMK’s headquarters Anna Arivalayam and met CM MK Stalin.

Elangovan thanked Stalin for his support. On the occasion, TNCC president KS Alagiri told reporters, “The victory in the Erode (East) bypoll is a testimony to the DMK government’s good governance over the past two years. CM MK Stalin’s dedicated involvement played a crucial role in securing the win.”

Speaking about the difference between the DMK-led alliance and the AIADMK-led alliance, KS Alagiri said, “The DMK-led alliance has clarity about the principles whereas the AIADMK-led alliance do not have clarity on their principles. This is evident from the fact that they are afraid even to use the BJP flag during the campaign,” he added.

