Will not hesitate to shoot at miscreants as per mandate who assault cops: TN DGP

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: Responding to a question about a recent shooting incident in the state, Director General of Police, Tamil Nadu C Sylendra Babu, said if miscreants attempt to assault cops, the TN police will not hesitate to arrest them by shooting them as per the mandate. The TN DGP also inspected the district on Friday.

While addressing the press, Sylendra Babu said the TN police have recovered more than 23-crore-worth stolen valuables over the past three months, in which around 146 sovereign of stolen gold valuables were recovered from the Ramanathapuram and Sivanganga districts.

"The videos of workers from other states being assaulted in TN, which have been circulated on social media, are fake. A person named Mohamad Rafee, who uploaded two fake videos, has been apprehended by the police," he added.

He warned that actions will be taken against the people who circulate such fake news about sensitive issues. He also added that cases of custodial torture have come down to zero in the state as the police have been provided special training in this regard. He further advised all motorists to properly follow traffic rules while on the road.

Following the inspection, the DGP stated that following a series of actions taken towards the eradication of ganja peddling in the state, 95 ganja cases against 177 miscreants were registered over the past year in Ramanathapuram district, about 261.8 kg of ganja was seized. Properties worth Rs 51,15,013 of a person involved in selling ganja in Ramanathapuram district were also frozen.

Similarly, in Sivaganga, 121 ganja cases were registered, 241 criminals involved in such cases were arrested and 54 kg of ganja was seized over the past year. Around 79 persons involved in ganja peddling were booked under the 110 Criminal Investigation Act and a bond has been obtained from each.

A history register has been opened against 61 persons involved in the ongoing ganja cases. Action has been taken under Section 34 of the NDPS Act against three persons found guilty in the above ganja cases, who have been granted bail for a period of three years under Section 106 CrPC. Further, steps are being taken to provide bail for those convicted in such ganja cases. As mentioned, due to the continuous operations by ganja rackets in the state, continuous inspections are being carried out in Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga districts to eradicate the operations.

"The suspects involved in three cases in Ramanathapuram over the past three months, including robbery and chain snatching, were arrested by the police and sent to judicial custody. At least 29 pounds of gold jewellery were recovered and handed over to the complainants related to the three cases," he added.

Likewise, the persons involved in seven cases of robbery in Sivaganga district in the year 2022 were arrested by the police and sent to court custody and 117.5 pounds of gold jewellery related to these cases were recovered and handed over to the complainants, he said.

A person named Amit Jain from Haryana who cheated Jayakannan from Meenakshipuram

of Rs 10,00,000 through the internet on December 2, 2022 was arrested. The Rs 10 lakh worth property was recovered and handed over to the complainant.

The Director of Police also honoured and encouraged the police officers who worked well in both the districts and distributed awards and certificates of appreciation. He also conducted a meeting for superintendents of police, additional superintendents of police and deputy superintendents of police in the Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga districts to study law and order problems and crime cases of the past and to ensure law and order security and prevent criminal activities in both the districts. In addition, he also advised the police officers to take action against criminals who sell narcotic substances like ganja and those who are involved in crimes against women.

