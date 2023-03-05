1992 Vachathi rape case: MadrasHC judge visits Dharmapuri village before verdict

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Justice P Velmurugan of Madras High Court visited Vachathi village in Dharmapuri on Saturday, before pronouncing the verdict in the three-decade-old rape and assault case.

Justice Velmurugan visited the tribal village in Petatampatti panchayat, where over 100 people were allegedly assaulted and 18 women were raped by forest, police and revenue department officials on June 20, 1992, during a search operation to secure smuggled sandalwood.

CPI (M) had taken the issue to the Madras High Court and the Supreme Court. After that, CBI enquired about the case and filed a chargesheet in April 1996, accusing 269 officials. Following this, Dharmapuri Principal District and Sessions Court convicted 269 persons in September 2011, 54 of whom died during the trial.

Among the 215 accused, 12 received ten years of imprisonment, five received seven years of imprisonment, and others received imprisonment ranging from two to 10 years.

The judge interacted with people and visited the crime scene. He also visited the nearby Kalasapadi village, located at the hilltop in Chitteri panchayat and asked officials to expedite the road work to Kalasapadi and to ensure basic amenities.

Principal District Judge of Dharmapuri A Manimozhi, Dharmapuri Collector K Shanthi, Superintendent of Police N Stephan Jesubatham, forest department officials and others accompanied the judge. Tamil Nadu Tribals Association state vice-president P Shanmugam said, “We hope the verdict is in favour of the victims.”

