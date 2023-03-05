Home States Tamil Nadu

1992 Vachathi rape case: MadrasHC judge visits Dharmapuri village before verdict

Among the 215 accused, 12 received ten years of imprisonment, five received seven years of imprisonment, and others received imprisonment ranging from two to 10 years.

Published: 05th March 2023 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2023 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court (File photo)

Madras High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Justice P Velmurugan of Madras High Court visited Vachathi village in Dharmapuri on Saturday, before pronouncing the verdict in the three-decade-old rape and assault case.

Justice Velmurugan visited the tribal village in Petatampatti panchayat, where over 100 people were allegedly assaulted and 18 women were raped by forest, police and revenue department officials on June 20, 1992, during a search operation to secure smuggled sandalwood.

CPI (M) had taken the issue to the Madras High Court and the Supreme Court. After that, CBI enquired about the case and filed a chargesheet in April 1996, accusing 269 officials. Following this, Dharmapuri Principal District and Sessions Court convicted 269 persons in September 2011, 54 of whom died during the trial.

Among the 215 accused, 12 received ten years of imprisonment, five received seven years of imprisonment, and others received imprisonment ranging from two to 10 years.

The judge interacted with people and visited the crime scene. He also visited the nearby Kalasapadi village, located at the hilltop in Chitteri panchayat and asked officials to expedite the road work to Kalasapadi and to ensure basic amenities.

Principal District Judge of Dharmapuri A Manimozhi, Dharmapuri Collector K Shanthi, Superintendent of Police N Stephan Jesubatham, forest department officials and others accompanied the judge. Tamil Nadu Tribals Association state vice-president P Shanmugam said, “We hope the verdict is in favour of the victims.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court Dharmapuri village Vachathi rape case
India Matters
A collage of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo | PTI)
Stalin and KCR: A tale of two anti-BJP gatherings in South India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Bihar's officials to visit Tamil Nadu, assist migrants' return to state
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Question mark on Opposition unity as Congress puts up dismal show in N-E
Maharashtra deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference. (File Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis takes U-turn over OPS, says they are positive about OPS implementation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp