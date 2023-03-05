Home States Tamil Nadu

Chennai cybercrime books BJP's K Annamalai for his statements on migrant workers issue

In the statement signed by Annamalai, it was said that the discrimination against migrant workers in Tamil Nadu began due to DMK’s anti-Hindi agitation.

CHENNAI: The Cybercrime wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB), Chennai has booked a case against Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai on Sunday for provocative speech over his statements regarding the ongoing migrant worker issue that was posted on Twitter. A case under four sections was booked against him.

As per police sources, a case under sections 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot), 153A(1)(a) (promoting enmity between different regional/language/caste groups) 505(1)(b)(intent to cause fear in public) and 505(1)(c) (Whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement or report containing rumour or alarming news with intent to create or promote unrest on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, caste or community) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Annamalai has given a statement regarding the issue and it was posted on Twitter using the official handle of Tamil Nadu BJP. In the statement signed by Annamalai, it was said that the discrimination against migrant workers in Tamil Nadu began due to DMK’s anti-Hindi agitation. He had named several DMK ministers, MLAs and MPs. He had also given their alleged statements. Investigations are on.

