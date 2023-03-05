Collector, SP inspect Nagercoil corpn building ahead of CM visit

By Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI: Senior police officials and the Nagercoil municipal corporation commissioner on Friday inspected the newly-constructed building for the municipal corporation ahead of the structure's inauguration by Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday. The building is located on Balamore road at a cost of Rs 10.5 crore.

During the inspection, South Zone IG Asra Garg, Superintendent of Police Hari Kiran Prasad and Corporation Commissioner Anand Mohan made arrangements for ensuring security for the CM event. District Collector PN Sridhar and City Engineer Balasubramanian were also present on the occasion.

The collector, SP, and Padmanabhapuram Sub Collector HR Koushik also inspected the preparedness work for the Mandaikadu Bhagavathi Amman Temple Maasi festival. Assistant Collector (training) Kunal Yadav, HRCE Joint Commissioner Gnanasekaran, Colachel DSP Thangaraman and other officials were present.

