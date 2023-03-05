Eyebrows raised as Tiruchy city councillors continue to pick issues on stray cattle seizure drive

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A section of councillors for a second time in weeks picking up issues with the civic body’s stray cattle seizure drive at the corporation council meeting even as a video showing its workers coming under attack for impounding such animals, has surfaced has drawn criticism from various quarters. In the council meeting in January, some councillors demanded that the corporation reduce the fine amount for letting cattle astray.

However, Mayor Mu Anbalagan rejected the request. Cattle seizure again became a topic of discussion in the meeting on February 28. Some councillors in the latest meeting claimed that the impounded animals were getting injured in the drive and demanded that the corporation consider changing the team. The mayor took up the matter and assured of steps to avoid such incidents.

However, a day before the meeting (February 27), some cattle owners attacked the corporation's stray cattle seizure team in Khajamalai. TNIE has a video of the incident. Ignoring such incidents and the councillors instead speaking against the seizure drive has sown seeds of doubt among locals.

"During election time, most candidates assured that they would take steps to control the stray cattle menace and improve the condition of the roads. The stray seizure drive and the auction started last year have reduced the menace in many areas. Therefore, it is shameful that the elected representatives are making attempts to spoil the ongoing drive," said PK Anand, a senior citizen and resident of Khajamalai.

Meanwhile, sources said that some councillors themselves let their livestock loose in the city. "Most senior officials know about the councillors who used to let them astray. The stern stand taken by the commissioner and the mayor on the issue has turned out to be a concern for the councillors. That's why they are making attempts to spoil the drive," an officer requesting anonymity said. Senior officials, however, said that the corporation would go ahead with the seizure drive.

"They have already registered a case against those who attacked corporation workers. In another incident, we registered a case against some of the cattle owners who attacked our vehicle. We will continue the drive and establish shelters in more locations to house the seized animals," a senior corporation official said.

